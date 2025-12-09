Jorge Pérez: Building Skylines, Cultivating Culture, and Redefining Miami’s Legacy

Known as the “Condo King of Miami,” Jorge Pérez has shaped the city’s skyline — and its soul — for over four decades. As the Chairman and CEO of The Related Group, which he founded in 1979, Pérez has transformed Miami into an international hub of architecture, art, and design. His company has developed and managed tens of thousands of luxury residences, reshaping urban landscapes across the United States and Latin America.

But Pérez’s influence extends far beyond bricks and glass. Born in Argentina to Cuban parents, he brought a unique global perspective to American real estate — one rooted in community, creativity, and cultural connection. “For me, development isn’t just about building structures,” Pérez says. “It’s about building cities that inspire people and reflect the diversity of the world we live in.”

A passionate philanthropist and art collector, Pérez has donated hundreds of millions to cultural institutions and causes. His landmark gift to the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) cemented his legacy as one of the most important patrons of the arts in the United States. His personal art collection, spanning Latin American, Cuban, and contemporary works, reflects his belief that art should be accessible, provocative, and woven into everyday life.

Beyond his public persona, Pérez is deeply grounded in family. Alongside his wife, Darlene Pérez, he has raised four children, all of whom share his passion for creativity, culture, and giving back. Together, they’ve become stewards of a legacy that fuses business success with social impact.

From his architectural masterpieces to his philanthropic endeavors, Jorge Pérez continues to redefine what it means to build — not just cities, but a more vibrant, connected, and inspired world.