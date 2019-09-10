This Casino Is Fun Even If You Don’t Gamble

Let’s face it — casinos are not everyone’s cup of tea. The name of the game is gambling (literally), and if you don’t do it, well, what else is there to do? Turns out at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, the answer is plenty.

For entertainment, check out the intimate Borgata Event Center, which seats 2,400 and features A-list entertainers. (I saw Aerosmith while visiting.) You can then head to one of their late-night spots, including Premier Nightclub, where DJs such as Diplo and Lil Jon play. During the day, lounge by the pool, or head to any of the five pools at The Water Club at Borgata — the boutique hotel housed in the larger Borgata Hotel. You can also book a spa escape at the two-level Immersion Spa.

But the dining (and drinking) is where the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa really shines. It features five destination restaurants — Bobby Flay Steak, Old Homestead Steak House, Wolfgang Puck American Grille, Izakaya, and Angeline by Michael Symon. There are also ten other casual dining options. (Pro tip — do not miss the cocktails at Wolfgang Puck American Grille. The Paloma really takes home the gold medal.) There’s a new lounge — Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge — where you can get some amazingly crafted cocktails (think: smoke and other presentational delights). If you’ve got $40,000 to spend, you can also order the one and only “Bambino” cocktail, which starts with a long pour of 1940 Macallan Fine and Rare Vintage Single Malt Scotch Whiskey, and also includes a $100 check signed by the Great Bambino himself, Babe Ruth, and made out to his second wife, Claire Merritt.

After just one trip you might actually rethink casinos. I did.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Reservations and more can be found here.