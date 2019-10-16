Book Your Stay at Utah’s Luxe Glamping Retreat

Many would envision a weekend at a dude ranch as anything but luxurious (cue dusty cabins and cold metal dinnerware). But your weekend of being one with nature can very much include stellar service and a five-star experience. Near a sleepy town deep in the canyons of Utah, on a ranch nestled smack-dab on the Colorado River amid expansive green pastures and red-rock cliffs so stoic they look fake, lies Sorrel River Ranch, an upscale resort that marries an authentic experience in nature with all the luxuries of a five-star resort.

The 240-acre riverside oasis lies in a storybook setting, with stunning views of the surrounding mesas coupled with the calming sound of river rapids flowing by as you sip your morning coffee. The Western-style ranch fits perfectly inside its mecca of red-rock canyons, yet its 55 rooms and suites boast unexpected modern amenities. Flat-screen TVs adorn the sitting rooms (not that you’ll think about watching Netflix for even a second once you arrive), and each cabin comes with its own private porch and kitchenette, giving you that private-suite feeling on the property. Don’t miss out on the benefits of your room’s claw-foot hydrotherapy tub after a long day of hiking.

With close proximity to Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park, the upscale yet laid-back dude ranch provides adventure programming by water, land, and air— such options as off-roading, rafting, hiking, horseback riding, and skydiving—as well as wellness activities like riverside yoga and spa treatments that range from essential oil aromatherapy to signature massages.

Slated to open this fall, Sorrel River Ranch’s new mercantile market will offer all the provisions a guest needs to survive their Western adventure, including locally sourced produce from the property’s own gardens and local farmers for ultra-fresh salads, and sweet and savory pastries, breads, and buns baked daily for sumptuous sandwiches to take out or enjoy on the wraparound porch. Ice cream, old-fashioned candy and cookies, kombucha, and Utah’s own honey, jams, and salsa—with a focus on organic snacks and beverages—will be available, along with farm-fresh milk and eggs on the grocery shelves. For those looking to enjoy indoor dining, the ranch excels at farm-to-table cuisine at its River Grill and features innovative cocktails at Epic Bar. The real takeaway here? Sorrel River Ranch is in the middle of nowhere, yet other than needing to jump in a car to head to the mountains for a hike, you’ve got absolutely everything right at your disposal.