Room Request! Huntington Hotel

Checking into the Huntington Hotel is checking into a bit of history. Built as an apartment building in 1924, the building was the first steel and brick high-rise west of the Mississippi. Today, it operates as a hotel—and a bold one at that, with awesome, eye-catching décor and big rooms (most rooms are suites) that overlook Nob Hill, one of San Francisco’s signature neighborhoods. Explore the immaculate Huntington Park, climb the steep hills (or jump in a cable car!), and do it all knowing your bed is ready for you at the end of the day.

We chatted with Huntington Hotel’s General Manager Brian Fenwick to get the scoop on why the hotel is so special and about the, well, huge rooms.

What’s the most requested room?

Considering 49 percent of our inventory are suites, we do generally have incredibly happy guests with not many specific requests. Having said that, we get most of our requests for California Street side rooms as they have beautiful views of the bay.

What makes it so special?

The rich history of Nob Hill and the character of the property as part of the overall experience in the neighborhood [is what makes it so special]. Also our room size is incredibly generous with fully operable windows, which you don’t find in urban environments anymore. These items coupled with the iconic Big 4 Restaurant serving classic American with a modern twist, and our Nob Hill Spa providing luxury service with personal attention to detail for almost 20 years, [also make it special.]

Another item that makes us so special is our (very) long-term team members. Our longest tenured team member is celebrating 51 years! We have so many, and they know our guests and welcome them back by name.

What is the rate?

Rates fluctuate based on compression in the city. Our most competitive rates may be booked by contacting us directly via our website or central reservations.

What room is your personal favorite?

I have to agree that our California Street rooms with stunning views of the bay are probably my favorite!

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

All guest rooms are so large because Huntington originally opened as a luxury apartment building in 1924. When it converted to a luxury hotel in 1941 they didn’t reduce the size of the units during hotel conversion so that’s why our rooms are so huge! Also, we are the only boutique hotel option on the hill with a spa, with views to die for.