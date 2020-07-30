Room Request! Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina

Tucked into the tiny coastal town of Ko Olina, meaning “Place of Joy”, the Four Seasons Oahu is an oasis away from the overcrowded island beaches of Waikiki. On arrival, guests are presented with fresh leis and treated to some spirit-healing ginger lemonade at check in. The open air lobby holds the scent of flowers and saltwater with whispers of a breeze always floating through the air. While settling into your room, you’ll notice thoughtful touches everywhere, including an iPad at your bedside where guests can order a pillow off of the expansive menu, request an amenity, or alter a dinner reservation. The view from the Oceanfront King Room is particularly spectacular, overlooking a “secret” beach that lies just beyond the Four Seasons property.

The Four Seasons Oahu’s grounds are littered with romantic nooks and peaceful surprises. Daily morning yoga overlooking the ocean is the perfect start to your morning in paradise. The resort’s sparkling lagoon is prime for paddle boarding, snorkeling, and other activities which are provided with the compliments of the hotel. If you are feeling a bit more adventurous, try the Ka‘aumoana sailing experience and swim with sea turtles, or encounter an octopus or two. After an active day, relax by one of the resort’s four pools or reserve a luxury cabana for a decadent experience.

The spa at the Four Seasons Oahu at Ko Olina works to achieve total relaxation from head to toe–literally. A new virtual reality treatment called the SenSync Journey, unique only to the Four Seasons Oahu, is aimed at rejuvenating your mind, which allows the rest of the body to follow. In this experience, follow a series of journeys through crystal caves, ancient ruins, and outer space using all five senses to induce total immersion. Follow the SenSync Journey treatment with a Hawaiian style massage to feel the full rejuvenating effects.

Each of the resort’s three restaurants has been showered with awards for culinary excellence. Ask Mina’s Fish House fish sommelier about their local specialities, order the rarest Japanese Wagyu A-5 ribeye at La Hiki Steakhouse, or sit down to an authentic Italian inspired dinner at Noe. Each restaurant is founded in the essence of Hawaiian culture, going so far as to integrate staff family recipes into their menu for peak authenticity, like the table side bacon dish at La Hiki. After dinner, visit cocktail genius Adrianne Zamora at The Bar at Hokulea for a bespoke drink and a beautiful view of the ocean.

Below, Four Seasons Oahu at Ko Olina’s General Manager Charlie Parker takes us through the magic of this special property.

What’s the most requested room?

Our west facing Oceanfront King.

What makes it so special?

The design of our hotel, mimicking the bow of a ship, naturally creates unparalleled views of O‘ahu’s leeward coast. Upon entering the room, the impression is one of an elegance of simplicity. One is drawn instantly towards large sliding doors that open onto a large private lanai with tranquil views of Lanikūhonua, a revered cultural estate, once home to Hawaiian royalty. Guests feel the spaciousness of the room (on average 640 square feet) which reflects Hawai‘i’s natural surroundings in banana leaf wall coverings and locally made art and furnishings that evoke a casual, residential feel. The comfortable décor ensures our guests feel a warm island welcome but what is truly special is the unobstructed room views of our stunning west side sunsets.

What is the rate?

Rates for our Oceanfront Room King start at $899. Depending on the season, we do offer promotions including a very popular Fourth Night Free offer.

What room is your personal favorite?

My personal favorite is our Penthouse Suite, located on the top floor of the resort, with breathtaking panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean against the silhouette of the Waianae mountain range. The suite emanates luxury and comfort inside and out, with breathtaking views from a wraparound 843 square foot lanai and sumptuous Hawaiian décor throughout. Guests can relax in the 3,200-square-foot two-bedroom suite as if it were their private ocean front residence, with richly appointed sitting room off the master bedroom, a full service kitchen, a beautiful dining room and open concept living room. The expansive terrace allows for incredible views all day long, and provides the perfect setting for entertainment, romance, or an intimate dinner with family and friends surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and all of its splendor. It is simply spectacular.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Upon arriving at the resort, guests are greeted by Prince Kūhiō’s racing canoe, built in 1902, suspended in the 17th story atrium. With a deep connection to local Hawaiian culture, guests enjoy a nightly torch lighting, ushering in the evening with the sound of the conch shell. We also offer one of the most coveted views in the Hawaiian islands from an Olympic size adults only infinity pool, with spectacular views of the sunset and recently we have introduced our very own Polynesian sailing canoe, the Ka‘aumoana, offering daily sailing and snorkeling for guests of all ages, directly from our beach.