Room Request! Dream Hollywood

In the center of it all and among the Hollywood Hills, the Dream Hollywood is a chic and glam getaway boasting 178 rooms and amazing views of the city. Not only that, but you’re steps away from TAO Group’s restaurants including TAO and Beauty & Essex. The rooftop—featuring The Highlight Room, the 11,000-square-foot outdoor rooftop, lounge, pool and grill—is amazing day and night, and certainly worth some time (or a lot of time) lounging.

We chatted with Dream Hollywood’s General Manager Vaughn Davis to get the scoop on why the hotel should be your next Los Angeles stay.

What’s the most requested room?

Our most requested room, and by far our most opulent, is the GuestHouse Presidential Suite. Far beyond the typical hotel suite, the room is perfect for a variety of events, from award show after parties to press junkets to bachelor/bachelorette parties and exclusive celebrity birthday celebrations. We’ve hosted Cassie Ventura’s baby shower, Karrueche Tran’s Halloween bash, Kevin Hart’s birthday, and Cardi B’s Vogue video shoot for the Grammys.

What makes it so special?

Visitors who book the GuestHouse suite receive a number of special perks and amenities, including VIP entry to the nightlife programming at our rooftop lounge, The Highlight Room, dedicated concierge services, a Sonos sound system, unparalleled views of Los Angeles, and more. You can even transform the suite into a private screening room!

What is the rate?

The GuestHouse Presidential Suite starts at $3,000 a night.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Dream Hollywood opened in July 2017 as the cornerstone of the vibrant revitalization of the surrounding neighborhood. Centrally located just minutes from The Capitol Records Building, Hollywood Walk of Fame and Griffith Observatory on the buzzing corner of Selma Avenue and N. Cahuenga Blvd, offering a micro-neighborhood in the center of it all.

Designed by the award-winning Rockwell Group, Dream Hollywood boasts a hyper-chic framework buzzing with glamour and style. Featuring 178 guestrooms and suites, all of which boast spectacular views of the Hollywood Hills or Downtown Skyline. The spacious rooms feature a luxurious black walnut finish, cozy seating area, rainfall showers, C.O. Bigelow amenities, and state-of-the-art technology. The rooms feature a sophisticated design with subtle nods to the mid-century modern aesthetic iconic to Los Angeles. Further, guests can experience renowned TAO venues, including Beauty & Essex, The Highlight Room, TAO Asian Bistro, and Luchini Pizzeria & Bar. Dream Hotels’ west coast flagship brings together unrivaled partners in dining, wellness and entertainment to cultivate a magnetic social hub for visitors and Angelenos alike.

What other amenities are included?

Guests can enjoy a plethora of amenities at Dream Hollywood, including a gym designed by celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, a retractable pool, complimentary Lincoln house car with drop-off service within a 3-mile radius, bedside iPad tablets, recessed audio speakers in the guestroom bathrooms, 55” Smart TV’s with Bluetooth pairing, and an integrated room automation system. Suite accommodations include vintage record players with a variety of records for guests to enjoy during their stay.

The Dream Hollywood is located at 6417 Selma Ave, Hollywood, CA 90028. Reservations can be made at dreamhotels.com/hollywood or by calling 323-844-6417.