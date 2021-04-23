Room Request! Cara Hotel

New to Los Feliz, the Cara Hotel is a 60-room property located at the foothills of Griffith Park. Originally built as a motel in the 1950s, Cara was meticulously transformed into an open-air concept anchored by a central courtyard and serene outdoor tranquility pool. Guest rooms and public spaces showcase a neutral palette of light oak herringbone and cream limestone floors, bright walls, minimal textiles and handcrafted elements from local artists. Each room takes advantage of the Los Angeles sun and iconic Southern California landscape with breezy patios and private courtyard balconies meant to bring the outside in. Cara’s outdoor patios are surrounded by 100-year-old olive trees and California palms and feature two restaurants: Cara Restaurant and Cara Bar & Coffee.

We spoke with the Cara Hotel’s director, Patrick McCarthy, to learn more.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our most requested room is Room 33.

What makes it so special?

It is located in the center of the courtyard with a balcony overlooking the water feature.

What is the nightly rate range for this room?

$349 per night.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as a new icon?

Cara Hotel is a former motel turned into a hidden, unexpected oasis at the foothills of Griffith Park in the Los Feliz neighborhood.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

My favorite room is Room 60. It is a unique corner west facing room.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We love to send seasonal bites from some of the incredible biodynamic farmers we are grateful to work with in our restaurant and bar.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

My favorite design element would have to be our lobby. It features sconces and a display of works by lighting and ceramics artist John Wigmore.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

We are very excited to be adding some spa treatment rooms for facials, massages and nails later this year.