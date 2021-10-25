The Inn at Little Washington | Virginia

The Inn at Little Washington, a 23-room inn and three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Washington, Virginia, is sprawled across a 24-acre campus of plentiful gardens, mountain views, winding trails, a farm and even playful touches like a chicken coop complete with crystal chandelier. Most recently, the often theatrical dining room invited local theater companies to create elaborate mannequin scenes at tables to compensate for the effect occupancy guidelines have had on the buzzing dining rooms. Chef and proprietor Patrick O’Connell, the subject of the recent documentary The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious Documentary, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, was awarded the 2019 James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award. This fall, O’Connell will debut his first new restaurant in 43 years offering deceptively simple food inspired by The Inn’s early menus. Housed in the former post office with design inspired by the sidewalk cafés of France, the all-day café will be open to both hotel guests and visitors alike.

The Ryder Hotel | Charleston

Charleston‘s Historic District’s newest boutique property, The Ryder Hotel, has been thoughtfully designed by local firm Cortney Bishop Design with a nod to effortless coastal living. The warm color palette and laid-back bohemian aesthetic extends to both the 91 guest rooms and suites as well as the common spaces. The Ryder offers distinct dining experiences helmed by Gin & Luck, the award-winning hospitality group behind the renowned cocktail institution Death & Co. Guests are greeted in the lobby with a lively coffee bar and café, while a second-floor courtyard and pool deck is the perfect place to while away the day.

The Loutrel | Charleston

The 50-room luxury hotel The Loutrel in the French Quarter is inspired by the city’s many public and private gardens. A palette of lush greens dominates the color scheme, while materials reminiscent of nature, such as linen and wood, are used throughout the spaces. The Veranda Lounge brings the Southern porch experience indoors with a gorgeous, nautical-inspired bar and lots of greenery. The Loutrel’s rooftop terrace and bar offers some of the best views in town, and the private Clubroom just for guests is complete with board games like Parcheesi and chess. The hotel is focused on thoughtful partnerships, fun amenities and onsite experiences that capture the spirit of the Holy City.