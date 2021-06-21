View the gallery

Greece is open for the summer season. While still requiring visitors to follow all COVID-19 protocols and either be fully vaccinated or provide a negative PCR test before arriving, the Aegean coast is one of few European destinations that’s accepting American tourists. And you can fly in style this summer: Emirates Airlines has announced it will resume its daily services to Athens via Newark. The Dubai-Athens-Newark flight will operate daily with a three-class Boeing 777-300ER providing year-round connectivity. “Since the route’s launch in 2017, we’ve seen Greece continue to be a leading destination for U.S. travelers, especially during the summer months,” says Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates’ divisional vice president for the U.S. and Canada. “The resumption of this route is particularly exciting as we’ll be able to reconnect one of America’s largest metropolitan areas and Dubai through one of Europe’s greatest capitals.”

Whether you stay on the mainland (Athens), head to the Cycladic islands (think Mykonos, Antiparos, Santorini and Syros) or venture to more off-the-beaten path islands like Corfu and Crete, there’s a new hotel for every kind of traveler.

Click through the gallery above for a look at the newest luxurious properties to stay at in Greece.