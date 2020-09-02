Jimmy Choo and Timberland Unite For an Iconic Boot

Luxury accessories brand, Jimmy Choo, joined forces with heritage boot brand, Timberland, to create a selection of limited edition boots that will stylishly welcome the fall season.

The combination of glamour and outdoor utility perfectly melds opposition’s found within both iconic shoe brands. Timberland’s seminal six-inch boot is given a sprinkle of Jimmy Choo’s sparkle and select styles include Swarovski Crystal embellished collars along with wheat and black nubuck leather doused in glitter. Lastly, there will be a limited edition six-inch boot adorned in all-over Swarovski crystals for a real dazzle-dazzle statement.

“I love to mix it up by getting together with different creative minds combining our DNA to create a beautiful and surprising product with unexpected links to the roots of both our brands,” says Sandra Choi, Creative Director at Jimmy Choo.

The Jimmy Choo x Timberland collection will launch on September 2 exclusively at the KITH’s NYC and LA stores as well as at kith.com as well as jimmychoo.com and timberland.com on September 9.