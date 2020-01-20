Looking For a Candy-Colored Waterside Retreat?

If you mention you’re going to Miami, people have a lot of opinions about where to stay. But let’s get one thing straight: if you’re looking for the seaside getaway of your dreams (and the perfect ‘gram to go along with it), you want to stay at The Confidante in Miami Beach. Not only was it the set of a music video (hello, Dua Lipa) but the picture-perfect hotel offers an on-premise floatie menu (yes, seriously) that has pool inflatables for every occasion—from diamond rings to flamingos.

The hotel—which has historic Miami roots as the first modern skyscraper in Miami Beach—features 354 guest rooms, including 14 suites, with most suites featuring wraparound balconies. Situated right on the beach, you can check out the waves before checking out the two heated outdoor pools. (Don’t worry, one is adults only.) The striped, colorful cabanas set the tone of the outdoor area—fun and vibrant. Sip a cocktail (I recommend the St. Reina, made with Tito’s vodka, St-Germain, prosecco, raspberries, and lime juice) and spend the day relaxing or listening to musical performances that happen several times a week.

Speaking of relaxing, you can also opt for The Spa at The Confidante, which is located on the rooftop and features air-conditioned treatment cabanas for everything from facials to deep-tissue massages to crystal therapies. (Pro tip: Make sure to book in advance, as it can fill up on the weekends!)

Before hitting the town (you are in Miami Beach, after all), you can grab sustenance at Bird & Bone, which is known for its outdoor patio and chill vibes. Did we mention hot fried chicken? It’s seriously some of the best food you’ll have in South Beach, if not Miami.

The Confidante is located at 4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, Florida. Nightly rates start at $159, depending on season and room type.