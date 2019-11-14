Dom Pérignon and Lenny Kravitz to Release New Items

Lenny Kravitz is a man of many talents. His artistry and creativity have led him to explore several different career paths from music and cinema to photography and design. In 2018 the rock star was announced as the first-ever Global Creative Director at Dom Pérignon. Over the years, Kravitz—an expert of fine vintages—has devoted his time to learning about the people who make Dom Pérignon in Hautvillers, France, where the Champagne was first created by Dom Pierre Pérignon in the late 17th century. For the first collaboration that launched last year, the four-time Grammy award-winning artist created a photo series called Assemblage. The series of photos featured his daughter Zoe Kravitz, designer Alexander Wang, model Abbey Lee, and actress Susan Sarandon. The series of black and white images were featured in advertising campaigns across the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan as well as an exhibition at New York’s Skylight Modern.

Fast-forward a year later since announcing their partnership; Kravitz is releasing his second project with the Champagne house. To be released this November, the collection will consist of three limited-edition Dom Pérignon items. All three have been designed by Kravitz with the help of his own Kravitz Design Studio.

The two new gift boxes will include either the 2008 Vintage or 2006 Vintage Rosé and are both adorned with goldsmith-inspired labels that feature hammered metal, creating a patina that provides the metal with an unalterable contemporary vibe. The 2008 Vintage will retail for $199 and the 2006 Rosé Vintage will retail for $349.

The 2008 magnum Candelabra Box comes is a velvet-lined case, inspired by snakeskin. The box’s texture and the grapevines engraved around the label of the bottle showcase the brand’s admiration for natural elements. The candelabra box includes four candles and will retail for $3,650.

The black lacquer Table-Champagne Bar with brushed brass trim unfolds to reveal bottles of Dom Pérignon, glasses, and ice bucket in the center. Pricing for the Table Champagne Bar will be upon request.

The new Dom Pérignon and Lenny Kravitz limited-edition collection will launch this November and will be available at clos19.com.