Room Request! St. Regis Cairo

The thousands upon thousands of Swarovski crystals found all over the St. Regis Cairo offer a sparkling contrast to the nearby Wonders of the World. We’re referring, of course, to Cairo’s most astounding monuments, the Great Pyramid and Sphinx, just a short drive away, in Giza.

The St. Regis brand has its own storied histories, namely the Bloody Mary, created at New York’s King Cole Bar in 1934, and a daily champagne sabering at sunset. The Egypt property upholds these traditions reverently, with the added bonus of enjoying both in the hotel’s contemplative Winter Garden which offers a majestic view of the Nile.

Standing 36 stories tall and designed by Michael Graves, the St. Regis Cairo opened in early 2021. That makes it one of the newer sites in this city of ancient artifacts. (It might face some competition later this year with the oft-postponed opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, figured to be the largest museum in the world.) As Cairo becomes a more popular destination, the hotel is particularly well-suited for travelers with a Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card.

With over 8,300 properties within 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories, Marriott Bonvoy offers a range of hotels for luxury travelers looking for grandeur experiences

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card, which provides instant Platinum status, offers six times the points for purchases made at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy, alongside a $100 property credit (in addition to the annual $300 dining credit), which here can be used at one of the hotel’s seven distinct restaurants. Among them: Tianma, for a Singaporean blend of Chinese, Indian and Southeast Asian cuisine; an outpost of Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s J&G Steakhouse and the Italian-influenced La Zisa, which offers a daily breakfast buffet that would have even impressed Tutankhamun.

The luxury Iridium Spa boasts eight fully-equipped treatment suites along with indoor and outdoor pools. All 362 rooms offer butler service and no-detail-spared décor. Some of them are even two and three-bedroom serviced apartments should you decide to bring many friends and family members or even extend your stay indefinitely. No one would blame you.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager, Magdy Anis, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Astor room category, especially the ones located on the higher floors, because of the panoramic Nile River and Cairo skyline views. Our Astor rooms are located on the 7th to 18th floors and we have 84 of them.

What makes it so special?

The rooms directly overlook the Nile River and offer views of Cairo’s beautiful skyline. Some rooms also include step-out balconies. The Astor Room is one of the spacious rooms in the hotel that features a captivating Nile River view. The rooms are furnished with a signature St. Regis King-size bed, a comfortable seating area, and additional handcrafted pieces. The rooms also feature a walk-in closet, a marble bathroom with a rainforest shower and a bathtub, and state-of-the-art amenities such as a flat-screen TV, a minibar, and a Nespresso machine. The room also comes with the signature St. Regis Butler service, ensuring that all guest needs are anticipated and fulfilled.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

On average $500.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The unique design of the hotel, which was done by Michael Graves. The design features rich wood, mother of pearl inlay and the ancient Egyptian culture is reflected in every aspect in the hotel.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Royal Suite is the highest category of accommodation in the hotel offering unparalleled luxury and views of the Nile River and Old Cairo and we only have three. The suite has two bedrooms, a spacious living room, a dining area, a kitchen, an office and a walk-in closet. It also includes a private fitness room and sauna facility in the master bathroom. The fitness room is equipped with state-of-the-art machines and weights while the sauna room offers a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. The Royal Suite also features gemstones as part of its arabesque design, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to the accommodations. The gemstones are embedded in the walls, furniture and light fixtures, creating a stunning contrast to the rich wood and leather materials. Another important feature of The Royal Suite is the butler room adjacent to the suite, which guarantees the availability of our signature butler service 24/7.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The Library, The Astor Library is an intimate, sophisticated space with dark wood and rich, warm colors, filled with artifacts and books. The bookshelves that line the room are wrapped with supple red leather and stitched. Also, we have a captivating Swarovski chandelier that hangs from the ceiling of the crystal hall. It is one of the most striking features of the hotel, creating a dazzling impression. The crystal chandelier reflects the light and adds a touch of glamour and elegance to the hotel’s design.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Our Butler team always exceeds our guests’ expectations upon arrival by presenting a personalized amenities based on their profile. To enhance our guest’s luxury experience, we offer them a dedicated butler who will cater to their every need, such as packing and unpacking their luggage, beverage service, and complimentary garment pressing.