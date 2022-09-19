Dana Rebecca Designs Celebrates A Jewelry Milestone

Chicago-based fine jewelry brand Dana Rebecca Designs is celebrating 15 years in business. “Dana Rebecca Designs turning 15 is still hard for me to grasp,” says founder Dana Gordon. “I never dreamt this big. It’s wild to think we have been doing this for 15 years, and we would have never made it to 15 without our incredible community of jewelry lovers.” Gordon’s accessible luxury jewelry brand offers a variety of price points, and the company skyrocketed to success after being featured as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2010. Other devoted fans of the brand include Reese Witherspoon, Emma Roberts and Emily Blunt.

“Our collections are named after the nearest and dearest women in my life,” says Gordon. “They’re named for the women spanning generations to my oldest friends and their children. The designs themselves are all about timeless pieces you’ll wear for the rest of your life. They are versatile, effortless and easy to style. As we grow, our latest designs are bolder and a bit modern. We are building on the foundation of delicate everyday essentials by adding more substantial pieces to mix in.”