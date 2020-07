Rado’s HyperChrome Classic collection is now offering a chic travel set that turns the purchase of one watch into three different timepieces. The 35mm stainless steel model with white mother of pearl dial and quartz movement is adorned with diamonds around the bezel, and Rado’s EasyClip system allows you to switch seamlessly between black croc-embossed leather, red croc-embossed leather and vintage-style stainless steel bands.