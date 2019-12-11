Visit Chanel’s Winter Wonderland in New York City

Just in time for the holiday season, haute couture staple, Chanel is bringing a little holiday magic to the Big Apple. Inspired by the latest campaign for N°5 L’Eau featuring brand ambassador Lily-Rose Depp, the company has partnered with The Standard Hotel for a four-day pop-up experience at the property’s High Line location that includes a plethora of activities such as ice skating, hot chocolate, as well as some adorable seasonal treats.

Aptly named “Chanel N°5 in the Snow,” the venue features cozy décor mimicking an Alpine ski lodge and includes whimsical details such as a life-size Chanel-branded sleds offering endless opportunities to capture some Instagram-worthy moments throughout the space. There will be an augmented reality experience that allows guests to interact with a personalized snow globe via AR, which they can then access via Snapchat and online at chanel.com. The activation will also have several entertaining crafts on-site such as ornament decorating and holiday postcards creating a wonderful experience for all ages.

Whether you are visiting the city for the holidays or are a native New Yorker we highly recommend stopping by this charming destination for a bit of holiday cheer. The space official opens to the public for free on November 12 and will run until Sunday, November 15 between noon and 10pm each day.