Meet a Spirited Pair in Las Vegas

Jennifer Higgins and Megan Wilkes are two fun-loving friends-turned-business partners who recognize a good vodka when they taste it. Their own label, Vegas Baby Vodka, is no exception. The local vodka is made using premium ingredients like 100% non-GMO corn and the purest Rocky Mountain water for an ultra-smooth finish. The duo has been busy breaking barriers within the male-dominated spirits industry—especially now with a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) certification under their belts. Found at top bars and on the shelves of more than 150 locations throughout Sin City, including MGM Resorts International properties and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Vegas Baby Vodka shows no signs of slowing down.

What was the inspiration to launch a vodka?

There’s nothing quite like the excitement you feel when you arrive in Las Vegas. Our inspiration behind Vegas Baby Vodka was to capture that spirit in a bottle.

What makes it special?

We tested dozens of vodkas and eventually landed on a corn vodka with a smooth and neutral flavor. Vegas Baby Vodka is distilled using a column still and filtered through a charcoal filter for an ultra-smooth finish. Our vodka has a touch of sweetness from the corn, which brings out the flavors of any cocktail.

How do you like to drink it?

During quarantine, we’ve had the opportunity and the time to experiment with several recipes using ingredients that we found in our pantry. One of our favorites is what we call Mama Amour, which includes Vegas Baby Vodka, prosecco and grapefruit juice. It’s refreshing and delish!