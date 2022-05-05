Savor The Vibrant Flavors of The Ray

The Ray, a 141-room tropical luxury hotel just two blocks off Atlantic Avenue in the heart of the funky Pineapple Grove Arts District, is a modern oasis that flawlessly blends chic design with sustainability. Delray Beach–based Menin Development opened the LEED Silver-certified hotel as a way to reinvigorate the area, and its two new eateries are no exception. “We have a unique opportunity to create memorable experiences for the city in a variety of ways,” says CEO and founder Craig Menin. “Our community is growing with such speed and diversity,” says Menin. “Delray Beach is going through a development renaissance. That said, we want to retain the character of our beach town that attracted us to live, work and develop here.”

Ember Grill celebrates classic American cuisine and adds a sustainable twist with local ingredients. Designed by Studio Munge, the open kitchen, modern dining room and plush terrace at Ember offer visitors a chic tropical atmosphere for dinner, drinks or light bites.

Studio Munge also brought their talents to Rosewater Rooftop to create a stunning panoramic eatery. Spanning 22,000 square feet, the indoor/outdoor space showcases a pool, pergolas and lush tree canopies for shade. Rosewater offers a robust food menu to take you from a day by the pool to a romantic date night serving up local snapper ceviche and inventive sushi.