Resy’s Supper Club’s Next Stop: Malibu

As part of AmEx’s Global Dining Access program, Resy’s Supper Club and Platinum Coast happenings got highly creative this past summer. Following the innovative Resy Drive-Thru series in Los Angeles and Miami, events in the Hamptons and on a pop-up restaurant on a barge cruising the East River have breathed new life into what dining experiences could be. Next up in Resy’s immersive approach is Supper Club: Malibu at the scenic Saddlerock Ranch.

The spirit of culinary collaboration and celebration continues with two four-course dinners that bring together notable talents from the Los Angeles area on Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16. Jeremy Fox of Birdie G’s in Santa Monica and Zarah Khan of that den-of-Silver-Lake-cool Botanica will join forces on the 16th for an exclusively plant-based meal with seasonal and local produce-centric creations including a mix of chicories from Windrose Farms with Asian pears and Drake Farms feta cheese, and persimmon pudding cake. Dave Beran of Pasjoli in Santa Monica and Jon Yao of West L.A.’s stunner Kato partner for a special one-night-only menu the following night, with lushly conceived dishes such as short rib cooked in pear with mushroom sticky rice.

Tickets are on sale now.