Customize Your Sunnies at Persol’s NYC Flagship Store

Striking the coveted balance between elegant and cool can sometimes be a challenge for certain brands. Persol, the luxury Italian eyewear brand, has been crafting classic styles blended with cutting-edge trends since 1917. Known for its high-quality craftsmanship, unique yet simple frames, and a respect for its heritage has made Persol a progressive name in eyewear that customers can trust. There is an ease about a pair of Persol sunglasses that offers an effortless flair for style without feeling too trendy. The brand currently has retail outposts open on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles and in the Brera district of Milan in Italy.

Opening today is Persol’s first New York City flagship store. Located in the charming Nolita area, ripe with history but bursting with new ideas, this store will be among good company. The Manhattan outpost follows stores in Los Angeles and Milan but is designed with New York’s heritage in mind. The store boasts a large circular display counter at the center, meant to imitate the sun. Including the sun motif in the store was inspired by Persol’s latest campaign, For The Sun. Not Only.

The newest store will capture Persol’s brand DNA, showcasing the latest styles as well as some of the brand’s most iconic designs, and encourage customers to be inspired by the neighborhood and the store itself. Choose from original color combinations of five top-selling frames, customize a pair with an engraving of initials or the signature Persol arrow.

A very special limited-edition version of Persol’s iconic 649 model will be engraved with the word Nolita on the inside temple and will be sold exclusively at the New York City outpost.

Visit the Persol store at 253 Elizabeth Street.

Monday – Saturday: 11:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm