Founded by Shiza Shahid, Amir Tehrani and Zach Rosner, Our Place’s nontoxic ceramic kitchenware fits into kitchens of all sizes, while eliminating the need for unnecessary pots and pans that clutter cabinets and precious countertop space. The Los Angeles-based brand’s game-changing Always Pan actually does do it all and has quickly become one of the most coveted pieces of kitchenware–racking up a waitlist of over 60,000. The nonstick, Teflon-free ceramic-coated pan is so popular that even Oprah Winfrey has deemed it one of her Favorite Things.

Recently, Our Place released a new red colorway, Heat, after popular demand from last year’s 2020 Lunar New Year Collection.