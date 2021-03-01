New Places to Eat in Chicago

Viceroy Chicago

Somerset and rooftop bar Devereaux at the Viceroy Chicago have reopened with a new executive chef, Stephen Gillanders, at the helm. Both concepts have extended their al fresco dining season through the winter months for guests to safely dine outside. The outdoor spaces will feature custom greenhouses with heaters, fire pits and hot cocktails for small groups of guests to reserve. Enjoy family-style, seasonal comfort dishes like bone-in pork chop, black truffle cheeseburger, duck confit and baked apple crisp for dessert.

Sugargoat

Something sweet has landed in the West Loop just in time for the colder months. Sugargoat, a new bakery and sweets shop, offers an assortment of nostalgic desserts invented by chef Stephanie Izard and pastry chef Faith Taheny during quarantine last spring. Tucked inside Izard’s Little Goat Diner, the duo serves up creative treats for takeaway such as the Cheez-It Cake, Chocolate Shake French Fry Pie and Oatmeal Pickled Raisin Cookies, as well as muffins, bagels, scones and pastries. Thirsty visitors can choose from a selection of cocktails or coffee from local roaster Dark Matter to go. “Faith and I started to think of all of our favorite childhood flavor combinations, like dipping a french fry in a milkshake or pancakes covered in maple syrup, and created desserts that helped bring back those memories,” says Izard.

Madame ZuZu’s

Musician Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins and his partner, Chloe Mendel, have opened Madame ZuZu’s, a plant-based tea shop in Highland Park that also serves as a cultural hub for the arts. Visitors to this whimsical tea salon will not only appreciate its art deco-inspired mural but also its selection of teas created in collaboration with Rare Tea Cellar. Notable blends include French Kissed Moroccan Mint, Vintage Hot Chocolate Aged Pu-Erh and Soothing Sunshine Ginger Turmeric. Plant-based comfort foods such as Chloe’s Infamous Tomato Soup and Grandma JoJo’s Meatball Sandwich can be enjoyed under the heat lamps in the outdoor dining space or at home. Those in the mood for something warm and boozy can try the mulled wine brewed with bourbon vanilla chai.

Nobu Hotel Chicago

The Nobu Hotel Chicago’s namesake restaurant is the heart and soul of the new hotel. Featuring an atmosphere of old-world Japanese elements and ultra-modern decor, this swanky venue is the perfect place for both guests and locals to indulge in signature dishes like rock shrimp tempura and Wagyu beef dumplings. In addition to the main dining room and outdoor rooftop, hungry patrons can now enjoy Nobu at home or in-room by ordering through the restaurant or Postmates.