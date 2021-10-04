Must-Have Jewelry and Fashion in Chicago

Graziela

Beloved by the likes of Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez, Highland Park–based jewelry brand Graziela, founded by Brazilian designer Graziela Kaufman, has introduced a new collection of stunning yet wearable statement pieces set in 18-karat white gold. Pérola, showcasing freshwater pearls paired with colorful London blue topaz, apatite and emerald gemstones (all sourced from her native Brazil), includes rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets arranged in whimsical silhouettes. “I have been wanting to create a pearl collection for the last five years,” says Kaufman. “I wanted it to be different from anything else on the market: modern, sexy, flowing designs of colored gems mixed with pearls creating pieces that are very wearable, not so serious and traditional. I set pearls in unusual silhouettes like ear cuffs, hoops and climbers to feel fresh and magical.”

Bunny & Babe

Winnetka-based entrepreneur Peyton Merrill has opened a second location of her popular North Shore boutique Bunny & Babe. The new location on Chestnut Street houses more of the shop’s sought-after fashions and accessories by a variety of luxury and contemporary designers including Kule, Loeffler Randall and Farm Rio, as well as some new additions such as Cinq à Sept and Blazé Milano. Home and tabletop offerings from Amanda Lindroth complete a top selection, along with jewelry from Mignonne Gavigan and ASHA.