Jennifer Lopez Was Mesmerizing at The American Music Awards

Superstar Jennifer Lopez arrived at the 2020 American Music Awards ceremony in Los Angeles last night wearing a sparkly two-piece Balmain outfit and dripping in Luminous Diamonds. The starlet’s structured cropped top with a seriously plunging neckline was complemented by a sexy low rise skirt with a thigh-high slit. Lopez paired her silver rhinestone-encrusted Balmain look with a pair of Luminous Diamonds Inner Radiant earrings in white gold, a Be True ring in white gold, and Starlight Signature rings in yellow and white gold.

The 51-year-old red carpet stunner changed into a sultry LaQuan Smith catsuit from the fall/winter 2020 collection to perform “Pa Ti + Lonely” alongside Maluma. Lopez, who received the People’s Icon Award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards earlier this month, recently shared a cryptic post announcing the launch of her beauty brand, JLo Beauty. While the first category appears to be skincare, we won’t find out until December 8. Until then, we can attempt to replicate Lopez’s beauty routine from the AMAs using Pat McGrath Labs makeup. Makeup artist Mary Phillips opted for a 60s mod look using graphic eyeliner but with a sultry finish that J.Lo is celebrated for.

See below for the complete beauty breakdown for Jennifer Lopez from the American Music Awards.

Skin:

Blend Luxetrance Lipstick in Lebeija onto the cheeks for a hint of color finish. Press Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo in Golden onto the high planes of the face to create an iconic glow. The Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio accentuates cheekbones, center of nose and cupid’s bow.

Eyes:

Blend Permagel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black into the crease and on the upper and lower lash line to create the shape of the look and add depth. Sweep Mothership V: Bronze Seduction Palette in Entrapment as the base mixed with Eyedols in Statuesque on the lid. Use Disobedient in the crease and lower lash line to add structure and depth. Apply Astral Ghost Orchid shadow in the inner corners and under the brow for shine on the lid. Finish with the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner on the upper lash line for definition and Dark Star Mascara on lashes.

Lips:

Use Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Contour to shape and define lips with precision. Apply Mattetrance Lipstick in Christy for the perfect nude lip and top it off with Lust: Gloss in Gold Allure for added shimmer.

Main photo credit: @JLo