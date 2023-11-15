Room Request! Hôtel Swexan

Owned and operated by Harwood International, the Dallas-based real estate firm, Hôtel Swexan has opened in the Harwood District. Designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, the property features 134 well-appointed guest rooms and eight suites in a modern 22-story tower, boasting sweeping views of the skyline. A rooftop infinity-edge swimming pool, private social club and five world-class culinary concepts are some of the property’s special amenities. Its signature restaurant, Stillwell’s, is a steakhouse serving locally raised and ranched Akaushi cattle. All-day restaurant Isabelle’s, on the lobby level, serves breakfast, lunch, light bites, tea and drinks at night. The property features over 100 different types of natural stone and wood, including carved limestone throughout the lobby. One of the hotel’s hallmark features is that every single bathroom is one-of-a-kind, outfitted with different wallpapers, lighting, fixtures, floors and tiles.

DuJour spoke with Julian Payne, the property’s general manager, to learn more about this special property.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Panoramic King Corner Room, #1801

What makes it so special?

As the corner room on one of the highest floors of the hotel, the space has more privacy and an extra window, providing even more natural light than the already bright accommodations. In addition to the two walls of floor to ceiling windows for extra light, the Panoramic King Corner Room has uninterrupted views, and 10’ ceilings. The bed features 400 thread count Frette sheets, and the 5-fixture bathroom includes a soaking tub with water that comes from the ceiling and a beautiful walk-in shower, outfitted with a lineup of hand-selected Le Labo products. This room is seamlessly stylish, and is truly a special space for guests.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $765

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

We have a secret door that leads to the hideaway bar and club, Babou’s, but ssh it’s a secret!

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We offer personal amenities that really speak to our guests on an individual basis. For example, we once had a stamp collector staying on property, so our team sent a cake with a Swexan stamp on top of it for him to enjoy. Our amenities and special perks are truly endless and very customizable.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

My personal favorite room is the Grand Swexan suite. While all of our suites are unique and special in their own way, this room encompasses the real blend of Swiss and Texan charm which really represents who we are. The Chamois mountain goat and the Longhorn cowhide are just two examples of hints to the Texas Swiss identity.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Every part of the hotel tells a different story, from the opulent events space with Corinthian pillars to the playroom of the hotel, Babou’s, with its catprint carpet.

What is another fun fact about the property?

There are exactly 26 public bathrooms on the property. Each bathroom is completely different and has its own identity. The designer, Melinda Clark, was encouraged to be creative, and create bathrooms that would grab the guests attention with loud and eccentric statements, such as tiled walls and floors, creative light fixtures and golden urinals.