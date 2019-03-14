DuJour Navigation

  • DuJour Facebook
  • DuJour Twitter
  • DuJour Instagram
  • DuJour Pinterest
  • DuJour Tumblr
  • DuJour Google Plus

Spring’s Bold Colors and Patterns

Weekend Max Mara’s breezy new collection has us yearning for summers on Nantucket

Written by Kim Peiffer

Mapping out summer travel plans is at the top of our to-do list this spring, thanks to the anticipated arrival of Weekend Max Mara’s signature collection with celebrated American interior designer Anthony Baratta. The 12-piece Nantucket collection features breezy prints, romantic cuts, and bold colors and patterns inspired by one of our all-time favorite summer destinations off Cape Cod. Now all we need is a lobster roll to seal the deal. Hello, summer. We’ve missed you. In Weekend Max Mara stores and online.

  • DuJour Facebook
  • DuJour Twitter
  • DuJour Pinterest
  • DuJour Google+
  • Share DuJour
Tags:
STORIES DUJOUR