The many vintage stores of Los Angeles held the key to Tamara Mellon’s vintage scarf-inspired Kaleidoscope shoe collection. The designer and cofounder of Jimmy Choo sought out prints popular in the 1970s and created a new way to wear them. Each shoe is made out of its own unique scarf, so no two prints are the same, much like no two women are alike.

“I believe women are complex—our identities are fluid. Most days I’m polished, but some days I want to let out my inner hippie. We defy style quizzes and algorithms. And we reserve the right to change our minds or our shoes, whenever we want.” The collection will be released just in time for International Women’s Day on March 8.