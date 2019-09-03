Meet a Brand Proving Fashion is Timeless

A new luxury fashion line is coming to New York this September. Founded by Rene Louis Lau, 1881 NYC is on a mission to reinvent how style changes as we age. The brand’s target audience is women between the ages of 18 to 81—the inspiration behind its name—and its core belief is that fashion is ageless and that true style and sophistication are timeless. Incorporating only the highest-quality fabrics and most figure-flattering details, the collection consists of charming dresses and stylish separates ideal for almost any occasion.