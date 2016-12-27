The New York–based street artist Tristan Eaton—known for his large-scale murals like Audrey of Mulberry (at right), on display in his home city’s Little Italy neighborhood—takes his talented hand to a much smaller canvas for a new collaboration with luxury watchmaker Hublot.

The brand tapped Eaton to create a unique portrait of the Statue of Liberty (left) to adorn the back side of its special-edition Classic Fusion Aerofusion “Concrete Jungle” (which, true to its name, includes a bezel made of concrete). “A city this monumental deserves a tribute that is equally strong and beautiful,” Eaton says of the watch. No time like the present to think big—after all, it is the city where dreams are made.