Celebrating Dolce & Gabbana in Style

The year was 2009 when designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana launched what was to become one of the brand’s top-selling handbags, the Sicily. Now this coveted beauty is getting two stylish sisters in the forms of the Sicily 58 and Sicily 62, whose names were inspired by the designers’ birth years. Both new versions maintain the original Sicily’s elegant lines; however, the 58 features a classic external flap and back pocket component, while the 62 comes in the form of a shopper, with a central opening on either side of the bag. Crafted from the highest quality leathers in a kaleidoscope of color options, these new purses are sure to become as prominent as their predecessor.