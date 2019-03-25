Bottega Veneta Relaunches The Cabat Bag

At the turn of the 21st century, Bottega Veneta debuted one of its most coveted bags to date, the Cabat. Fast-forward 18 years, and the brand is launching a reinvented version of that signature intrecciato craftsmanship under the watch of creative director Daniel Lee. The unisex Maxi Cabat comes in several distinct styles, including a large fully woven tote, a large woven tote finished with a band of smooth leather at the top, and versions in crocodile or smooth calfskin. All the woven styles are available in contrasting colors and solid shades, right in time for spring. We’re thinking this iteration will be in style for decades to come—just like the original.