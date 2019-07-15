Beatle Mania Meets Luxury

One, two, three, four. Can I have a little more…of Stella McCartney’s latest collaboration, inspired by the classic Beatles film Yellow Submarine? With a series of prints designed around the legendary 1960s movie and slogans taken directly from some of the band’s most memorable songs, McCartney’s new pieces convey a psychedelic spirit that remains effortlessly chic and wearable.

Items such as printed T-shirts with “All Together Now” written in multiple languages across the front and an eclectic reimagining of the Falabella Mini Tote Bag, featuring the brand’s logo merged with little cartoon submersibles, are just a couple of the new items that create a fantastical collection sure to be just as unforgettable as its animated counterpart.