RuPaul Brings DragCon to New York City

New York City welcomed the inaugural RuPaul’s DragCon NYC at Jacob Javits Convention Center with over 35,000 revelers this past weekend. Upon entering the Crystal Palace on Manhattan’s West Side, attendees were able to leave their fears, insecurities and worries at the door and fully immerse themselves in Ru’s wondrous world. The all ages and family-friendly convention opened the world of drag up to many fans who would not otherwise be able to see their favorite queens who usually only get booked at 21+ venues.

Fresh off the heels of three Emmy wins, RuPaul cut the pink ribbon alongside Desmond, a ten-year-old drag queen, and welcomed fans to meet over 50 members of RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni — including Sasha Velour, Season 9’s current reigning winner of the competition reality television series. “My queens: we are all ambassadors to these young, gorgeous kids who are going to walk through this building today and tomorrow,” RuPaul said. “With what’s happening politically and socially, they are the promise of America’s future. And that’s why DragCon is so important.”

Not only were the Drag Race contestants serving up the glamour, but many local drag queens and fans showed up in fierce looks to see and be seen. Go behind the curtain with DuJour and photographer Victoria Stevens to check out the glitz and glam of DragCon, produced by World of Wonder Productions.