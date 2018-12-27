Room Request! The Mark Hotel

Far from the throes of midtown traffic jams and $4 street hotdogs, the Upper East Side is home to a luxurious respite of peace for travelers in the know. Hotels in this neck of the city include iconic stalwarts like The Mark, The Carlyle and The Surrey–and they all stand apart, unchanged by the times in the very best of ways.

The Mark Hotel may not be the modern hotel of swanky downtown neighborhoods. There are no Edison light bulbs. Wrought iron is nowhere to be found. What is employed is a modernity of it’s own: sleek, clean lines and marbled floors welcome you on your way to soaking tubs and plush robes in every room. For it’s most prestigious room, The Mark offers Upper East Siders a chance at experiencing the neighborhood’s signature style through it’s penthouse windows. Below, we got the inside scoop on what makes The Mark Hotel so special.

What is the hotel’s most requested room?

A Seventy-Seven King.

What makes it so special?

The Mark is so special because of its unparalleled location, its bold design, and its exceptional service. The hotel separates itself with its unique and immersive experiences. We offer complimentary pedicab rides to Bergdorf Goodman, we have a Hotdog Stand by Jean-Georges, a blooming flower cart, bikes to take through Central Park, and even a 70-ft sailboat to charter guests along the Hudson River and to The Statue of Liberty.

What’s the rate?

The room starts at $795.

Have their been any celebrity or notable guests at the hotel recently?

The Met Gala is a key time of year for The Mark, as we are the closest hotel to the museum. This year Versace hosted the official after-party at The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges, which was attended by Madonna, Kim Kardashian, Tilda Swinton, Katy Perry, Anna Wintour, and of course Donatella herself.

What’s a fun fact about the hotel?

The Mark has the largest penthouse suite in North America, spanning 10,000 square feet with an additional 2,000 square feet of terrace. Guests can charter The Mark Sailboat in the summer months, where they can enjoy views of the New York skyline and Lady Liberty while indulging in bites by Jean-Georges.

What do views from the hotel look out on to?

The hotel looks out onto quaint Seventy-Seven Street or Madison Avenue. Our terrace suites and The Mark Penthouse have views of Central Park and the midtown skyline.

What’s your favorite shop or restaurant in the neighborhood around the hotel?

The Mark offers complimentary pedicab rides to Bergdorf Goodman, which is located about 10 minutes away. The shopping on Madison Avenue is unparalleled and lined with the city’s finest luxury boutiques. We recommend eating at The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges, Marea, or Flora Bar. For a quick bite, we recommend a hotdog by Jean-Georges from our hotdog stand.