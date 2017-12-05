View the gallery

There is plenty to be thankful for this holiday season, but for South Florida residents, one reason to give thanks is 80,000 square feet of luxury retail space at the freshly minted Restoration Hardware Palm Beach. At the grand opening last month, VIPs from Matthew McConaughey to Karolina Kurkova mingled throughout the indoor-outdoor property, which, true to its tropical surroundings, also includes a nearly 10,000-square-foot garden showcasing the RH Outdoor collection.

Complete with a glass-topped restaurant, a 14-foot wall of falling water and wine vaults, the outpost’s lush interiors provide a full-service lifestyle experience reflective of RH’s quest to revolutionize brick and mortar. But visitors will be clued in to the store’s uniqueness before ever setting foot in the door; its defining characteristic is a dramatic three-story façade featuring a 70-by-140-foot mural by renowned street artist RETNA.

“The RH aesthetic of tone on tone really works well with my work,” the artist tells us, “and the architecture of the building has an elegant symmetry that resembles a modern monument.”

Based on the palpable excitement from those in attendance at the opening, it seems this monument to art and design is sure to keep customers intrigued for some time to come.