Sleep Well at New York’s Gregory Hotel

To help you spring into the warm weather with energy and a fresh face (because seriously, the winter messes with everyone’s skin), allow us to introduce you to The Gregory Hotel‘s newest program offering: The Ultimate Sleep Room. From now until April 10, guests can book a special stay in this limited edition room that is designed to support healthy sleep patterns and nightly skincare routines.

There are a few obvious aspects of the room that will encourage a well-rested night, such as the REM-Fit ZEEQ Smart Pillow, the Valley Forge bedding and the Gregory Mattress. The pillow is made to help reduce snoring and boasts built-in speakers to allow the sleeper to listen to a personal music selection, without bothering anyone around them. Pair the pillow with the app and ZEEQ will actually subtly vibrate to let the sleeper know it is time to change positions when their snoring reaches a certain level. Valley Forge linens are made with Tencel+Plus™ Lyocell fibers derived from eucalyptus and other botanicals, blended with cotton and feature moisture-wicking properties. You’ll stay cool and comfortable. The Gregory Hotel Mattress was designed with Beautyrest® Pocketed Coil® technology and AirCool® Gel-Infused Foam for ideal temperature management. These three aspects of the hotel room all work together to create a harmonious sleep experience.

One of the more subtle features of the hotel room is the use of Lighting Science. GoodNight’s technology aims to improve quality of sleep and also length. Have you ever sat in bed looking at a phone or tablet and then wondered why you can’t seem to fall asleep afterwards? These A19 LED bulbs actually will help to regulate your circadian rhythm and naturally support a deep sleep. But, you will have to put down the phone.

As far as wellness goes, skincare is a priority for many people. But, nighttime skincare sometimes gets neglected, which is a critical time to rejuvenate and refresh. Guests will find Patchology’s Restoring Night Eye Gel to help brighten eyes and reduce dark circles. The hydrogels work quickly but it is a great anti-aging remedy to utilize right before bed — especially when you have an oasis of a hotel room to relax in! Finally, one of the sweetest moments you will find in the Ultimate Sleep Room is Nightfood ice cream. Yes, ice cream before bed. Designed by sleep scientists, this treat is made without sleep disruptive ingredients. Nightfood features mineral content, protein, fiber, amino acids and just the right amount of sugars and sodium to decrease any interruption to your sleep cycle.

Other brands guests will find at The Gregory Hotel’s Ultimate Sleep Room are Hastens linens and Come Back Daily, a trusted CBD brand offering oils, edibles, tinctures and more.

Rates start at $199 per night (subject to availability). For more information and to book, visit thegregoryhotelnewyork.com.