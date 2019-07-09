Family Tradition in Aspen

For close to a decade, interior designer Kam Davies of Davies Design Group has been curating interior spaces for families throughout the Aspen Valley with a mix of traditional beauty and contemporary innovation.

Davies spent much of her childhood helping her mother comb European markets and antiques fairs in their home state of Connecticut, which fostered Davies’ love of homes that tell a story. This art form has carried over into her design sensibility, which balances custom crafted pieces and found treasures from across the United States, France, and the rest of Europe. Her goal: to create spaces of integrity where her clients can entertain, raise children, work, and recharge.

“My style and design are influenced by my East Coast roots, extensive global travel, and my current home in the Colorado mountains,” Davies says. “The bespoke spaces I create are layered and authentic and weave together timeless classics and beautiful innovative design. I love clients who are looking to create a home with warmth and interest.”