Savoring The Flavors of Summer

Two-Michelin-starred chef Gabriel Kreuther is ringing in summer with the launch of a brand-new Alsatian-inspired menu at the Baccarat Hotel, where he just celebrated his appointment as culinary director. Kreuther grew up in the French region of Alsace, and his offerings speak to his roots and his classical French training.

Highlights include the Maine lobster cappuccino with smoked salmon grilled cheese sandwich, and the Burger a la Façon Rossini: Black Angus patty, liverwurst, onion, comté cheese, and black truffle sauce, with the option to add bacon and/or foie gras terrine.