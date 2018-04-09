Guests of the launch for Bulgari Parfum’s Omnia Pink Sapphire fragrance may have recognized the party’s famous venue, the iconic Sheats–Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles, from the movies (Charlie’s Angels, anyone?). But the legacy jewelers cast the retro home in a whole new light for the launch of their latest fragrance. Upon arriving, visitors were zipped to the home’s entrance in Bulgari-branded pink golf carts, where they were supplied with a pack of “#JustDareBulgari” cards meant to conjure the fragrance’s fun-loving spirit. The whimsical scent was created by Master Perfumer Alberto Morillas in an effort to target Generation Z, which also served as the party’s design inspiration. From balloon installations to a pink-lit pool, the party offered funhouse vibes and Instagrammable moments for guests, who sipped on (what else?) pink rosé champagne provided by Veuve Clicquot.

Attendees included the faces of the campaign Amanda Steele, Madison Beer and Margaret Zhang, along with influencers Amanda Cerny and Helena Bordon. With beats by DJ Hannah Bronfman, the soundtrack for the evening was elegant and playful, to match the sparkling scent.

Watch the Omnia Pink Sapphire campaign, starring Steele, Beer and Zhang, here.

Main image credit: Instagram