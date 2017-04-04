View the gallery

Last night at the 7th Annual Brooklyn Artists Ball at the Brooklyn Museum, headline honorees Alicia Keys and her music producer husband Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean proved they can bring any house down – even when the house is one of the oldest and largest art museums in the United States. The sold-out event, which raised more than $1.7 million for the museum, reflected both art world clout and contemporary cool, with guests including David Byrne, the painter Marilyn Minter, and R&B singer Maxwell.

While Keys and Dean are no strangers to the marquee, their art star status stems from a quieter endeavor of Dean’s: a large art collection the former Ruff Ryders member has been growing since he was 18. Now, with Dean a Brooklyn Museum trustee and the proprietor of his own art fair, and Keys a superstar arts activist in her own right, it’s clear this couple is one of the great arts powerhouses around today.