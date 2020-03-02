ALEX AND ANI Release Barbie®-Inspired Capsule Collection

Come on, Barbie. Let’s go party! Eco-conscious jewelry brand ALEX AND ANI have just announced their latest line, the ALEX AND ANI Barbie® Collection, created in collaboration with Mattel. This franchise partnership honors Barbie’s® 60th anniversary of being a girl’s best friend and playmate in households worldwide with seven bangles, accessorized with girl power-inspired catchphrases and quotes, taken from Barbie‘s iconic, empowering feminine mystique.

“Since 1959, Barbie® has shown girls that they can do anything they set their minds to with more than 200 career offerings,” said Colleen Fugere, VP of Partnerships and Brand Licensing for ALEX AND ANI. “We are honored to work with Mattel to continue spreading Barbie’s® positive message through our jewelry.”

The capsule collection includes five Expandable Wire Charm Bangles, an Adjustable Necklace, and a full Chain Bracelet in silver, gold, or rose gold finishes. Prices range from $39 to $49; all pieces are available for purchase on alexandani.com and ALEX AND ANI stores internationally.