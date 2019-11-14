Shop The Star Wars x Robert Graham Collaboration

Luxury lifestyle brand Robert Graham has ventured out to a galaxy far, far away, and it is stylish. The upcoming final installment in the film series is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and is set to be released on December 20. Before the film comes out you can get your Star Wars fix by shopping Robert Graham’s Star Wars-inspired capsule collection. In conjunction with Lucafilm, this men’s and women’s collection perfectly embodies the Star Wars identity, while maintaining Robert Graham’s eclectic aesthetic as well.

On the men’s fashion front, Robert Graham created wearable art in the form of embellished sport shirts, Skywalker-themed sport coat, the Lord Vader-themed sport shirt, and Vader Saber-themed t-shirt. The men’s collection ranges from $128 up to $1,298. There are five pocket squares and silk scarves available that will be sure to add a pop of style to any man’s look.

The women’s fashion offerings in this collection include a chic bomber jacket, t-shirts, blouses, and more. All the designs incorporate characters or themes from Star Wars in a stylish and clever way.

The capsule collection will be sold both in store and online at Robert Graham, as well as at Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and DXL, and select participating specialty retailers.

The Star Wars x Robert Graham collection will be available in store on November 16 but VIP Collectors will have access online and in select stores on November 14.