Chloé Unveils Its Collaboration With Angelina Jolie

Chloé has unveiled its ready-to-wear womenswear collection from its upcoming collaboration with creative collective Atelier Jolie (founded by actress, filmmaker and humanitarian Angelina Jolie) developed in the Chloé atelier by former creative director Gabriela Hearst. Incorporating deadstock and natural fabrics–such as organic silk, organic crepe de chine and certified wool–the collection comprises at least 80 percent lower-impact materials, a higher percentage than any previous collection from the B Corp certified Maison.

Manufactured according to Chloé’s social sourcing framework, it also features partnerships with Akanjo, a World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) guaranteed social enterprise based in Madagascar that is committed to training and promoting craftsmanship, as well as La Fabrique Nomade, a Paris-based program which promotes professional inclusion for refugee and migrant artisans in France. At least 50 percent of the collection is manufactured through Fair Trade enterprises, social enterprises or social sourcing. Showcasing sleek dresses, relaxed tailoring, sophisticated outerwear and lightweight luxurious layering pieces, the collection espouses Jolie’s taste for refined minimalism.

Inspired by femininity in all its guises, several designs reference treasured items that Jolie has had in her wardrobe for decades, including a white embroidered cotton dress she wore as a child and today wears as a top, as well as a black velvet cape. The collection is executed in a largely neutral color palette developed for a diverse range of skin tones, while its sizing will cater for a variety of body types. A long black velvet opera cape sets a modish tone in outerwear, conferring enduring elegance on any outfit. A fluid white dress with a gathered neckline made from deadstock micro silk sable, the signature lavallière shirt in deadstock hammered silk-satin, tailored black velvet pants and a streamlined three-piece black suit made from deadstock wool gabardine will be mainstays in any closet when the collection goes on sale in January.