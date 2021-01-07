Brunello Cucinelli’s New Collection is Book Club Chic

Since 1978, the brand Brunello Cucinelli has espoused a belief that a natural palette of knitwear is the most sophisticated way to complete one’s wardrobe. It is those pieces that are at the root of the Italian luxury label. The brand and its namesake founder believe that these garments, much like stories, represent timeless pieces that are passed down from generation to generation as precious and personal valuables.

To this end, the brand has just debuted a capsule collection of easy and soft cashmere knitwear in a neutral color palette. Neverending Stories is inspired by the founder’s love of books and the campaign is centered around the idea of certain items that we have and keep with us, timeless mementos or personal objects that each tell their own story, to be kept safe and passed down over time. “From the start, the Brunello Cucinelli philosophy has united inspiration from great works of classical literature and a search for quality based on the right balance between creativity and tradition,” the brand said in a statement. “The values and ideals taken from classical philosophers are reflected in ageless garments that go beyond the idea of fashion and seasons, symbolizing style that is iconic and classic yet at the same time natural and refined.”