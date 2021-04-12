Alexander McQueen’s New Bag Is Ahead of the Curve

Alexander McQueen has released its own modern interpretation of the bucket bag, The Curve. The silhouette has a magnetic double flap closure that folds over to create an elliptical shape with crisscrossing details reminiscent of the iconic Alexander McQueen harness. Featuring an adjustable strap that enables it to be worn crossbody or over the shoulder, the bag boasts a subtle embossed logo on the front. The new shape is available in seven colorways: tan, tea rose, lime, yellow, black, denim and an ivory-and-black duo.