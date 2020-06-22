A First Look At Dior’s New High Jewelry Collection

View the gallery

Dior et Moi, the new high jewelry collection by Victoire de Castellane, is inspired by sentimental jewelry symbolically known as “toi et moi.” Dior’s new line illustrates its abstract and artistic nature as well as technical craftsmanship. “This collection is a continuation of my exploration of color, lacquer, geometry and the mixing of materials by creating multicolored Art Deco pieces resembling small science fiction architectures,” says de Castellane, creative director of Dior Joaillerie.

The collection brings together exceptional and semiprecious stones in a nonconventional way unique to the world of high jewelry. Precious stones can be found on modern silhouettes, multifinger rings, bangles, necklaces and mismatched earrings. With unusual colors, proportions and shapes, de Castellane breaks with tradition to find the perfect balance between the current and the traditional.

Lacquer plays a leading role in the collection. In 15 unexpected colors, it appears in solids and gradients contrasting delicate pearls and pristine opals. De Castellane features one of her favorite stones, the opal, in an oversized pendant necklace set with a diamond and accented with lacquer accents on a string of pearls. Each piece has been finished on both sides, giving the effect of secret jewels. These special pieces are sure to become jewel box treasures for years to come.