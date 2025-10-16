Palazzo di Amore: Beverly Hills’ $195 Million “Palace of Love” Returns to Market

In a city defined by opulence, few properties capture the imagination quite like Palazzo di Amore, the 25-acre Beverly Hills estate now listed for $195 million by luxury real estate broker Erwin Nicholas (@mrrealestate). Known as the “Palace of Love,” the estate stands as the largest single residential property in Beverly Hills—just minutes from the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel—and one of the most expensive homes in America.

Recently, Palazzo di Amore found itself in the digital spotlight when Twitch superstar Kai Cenat temporarily took up residence, transforming the estate into a streaming sensation. Over several weeks, Cenat hosted a lineup of celebrity guests—including Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, and Snoop Dogg—drawing millions of live viewers from around the world and introducing a new generation to Beverly Hills luxury.

The estate’s billionaire owner, Jeff Greene, couldn’t help but marvel at the viral attention. “I hadn’t heard of him, but my kids—12, 14, and 16—were thrilled,” Greene said. “He had Mariah Carey one day, Ed Sheeran another. Seems like everybody goes to see him.”

Beyond its newfound fame, Palazzo di Amore remains a true architectural and lifestyle masterpiece. The property features a 6-acre vineyard, 24-car garage, 50-seat movie theater, bowling alley, 5,000-square-foot primary suite, and a 150-person infinity pool overlooking Los Angeles. It’s a modern palace built for both grandeur and entertainment.

Cenat’s viral residency generated so much attention that it inspired Greene—encouraged by Nicholas—to officially relist the property. “It’s rare for a home to transcend real estate and become part of pop culture,” says Nicholas. “Palazzo di Amore isn’t just a house. It’s a statement.”

Now, once again, the world’s most discerning buyers have the chance to call it home.