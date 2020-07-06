Reserve a Table at Nantucket’s Hottest Oyster Bar

Cru has cemented its status as the local hotspot for seafood and rosé, among other seasonal offerings. “Cru is a love letter to the island, and our customers tell us that it’s transporting,” says managing partner Jane Stoddard. The entrepreneur has deep ties to the island, having worked in marketing for Juice Guys Care, Nantucket Nectars’ nonprofit arm, and then as development director for the Nantucket Boys & Girls Club. Stoddard and Cru’s executive chef and co-owner Erin Zircher have worked tirelessly to create the Nantucket Shell Recycling program, which sends oyster shells back into the waters to help rebuild reefs—80,000 pounds have been planted to date. This summer, Cru will host private oyster tours and shucking lessons with Zircher and master shucker Rick “Rocco” Sorocco alongside local oyster farmer Simon Edwards to give visitors a chance to experience shellfishing up close and get a hyperlocal taste of the island’s unique shellfish.

What’s special about Cru’s location?

It drove our entire concept. It is an iconic location. We fell in love with the spot when it became available—and we committed so much time and energy in restoring this historic wharf-front location. We wanted to create a waterside destination that is a must-visit, but accessible enough to feel like your favorite neighborhood spot. The magic of the location combined with chef Erin Zircher’s local, subtly elevated cuisine makes us special.

What are the secrets to your success?

Pristine seafood served with warm hospitality. We have the most amazing staff who always deliver a welcoming experience.

What led you to create the Nantucket Shell Recycling program?

We helped create it with Nantucket’s Natural Resources Department in 2014 in an effort to preserve and restore the reefs around the island. Now, we recycle approximately 16,000 pounds of oyster shells per year, helping to rebuild the reefs. It helps protect and enrich the ocean environment, which is so critical for the island.