See How Zooey Deschanel Makes The Holidays More Personal

The holiday season is the ideal time to reconnect with loved ones and show them you care. In a time when social distancing is crucial to protect yourself and said loved ones, we are forced to get a little more creative with how we show our love. You might not be hosting a holiday dinner with all your family and friends or sitting around a tree unwrapping gifts with everyone, but there are still ways to reach out and offer a personal message of love and appreciation.

From sewing her own clothing as a child to creating special crafts for her family and friends, actress and avid crafter Zooey Deschanel has always been in touch with her creative side. She is even slated to make a special guest appearance on her boyfriend Jonathan Scott’s HGTV home renovation show, Celebrity IOU, on December 14. “Zooey is obsessed with design. Even when she was not looking to buy a house or renovate a house or anything like that, she was always creating Pinterest boards and sleuthing HGTV shows,” Scott says of his girlfriend. It was an obvious choice to team up with Cricut to showcase Deschanel’s at-home crafting skills.

Cricut is a brand that allows users to access their creative spirit in almost any way they’d like. Whether you have the compact Cricut Joy machine or the ultimate Cricut Explore machine, you will have endless options when it comes to creating. The Cricut Joy is ideal for a beginner with power to cut vinyl labels and decal as well as cardstock. You can also use your Cricut Joy to draw and write on a number of different materials using Cricut pens and markers. The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a tier above the Cricut Joy and allows users to cut, write, and score materials. The ultimate machine is the Cricut Maker and seriously, it can do everything. The Cricut Maker is a stronger machine compared to the other options, allowing it to cut through tougher materials such as leather, magnetic sheets, fabric, and even wood.

From festive holiday cards to personalized ornaments, your Cricut machine can help you seriously amp up your holiday decor, gifts, and more. Deschanel has offered her favorite craft projects for the holiday season and we are loving the idea of sending out personalized cards to family members. “When I was thinking about things I love, I realized that I love receiving snail mail that isn’t junk. Sometimes all of those generic holiday cards start feeling like just another piece of junk mail. I thought about each person on my list and customized a card just for them. The resulting cards spoke to each person and I had a few say they framed their card to put up as their own holiday décor,” Cricut’s marketing manager Anna Rose Johnson says.

If cards aren’t your speed yet, a really simple way to add a personal touch is to create custom gift tags for your presents. Even if you are mailing out your gifts in lieu of an in-person celebration, it feels much more sentimental to open a gift sweetly addressed to you from a loved one, rather than an Amazon label.

With a Cricut machine and the easy-to-use Cricut Design Space (very similar to Photoshop), you can customize each and every project you make, including the fonts you use, type of material, colors, and more. So, while you might not be face-to-face with your favorite people this holiday season, you can still show them you care with a personalized present.