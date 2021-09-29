Georgia-born artist Jasper Johns’ lengthy career is defined by his groundbreaking use of abstraction and representation in his artworks—forever leaving a mark on the abstract expressionism movement with iconic depictions of the American flag, maps, numbers and beyond.

Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror, an exhibition simultaneously on view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art, celebrates Johns’ mastery of mirroring, doubling, symmetry and reversals across many mediums, including paintings, sculptures, drawings, prints, working proofs and monotypes.

Nearly 500 renowned and lesser-known works dating back to the 1950s are on display at both venues through February 13.